Nintendo Switch usually removes many games from its catalog permanently and on this occasion there was no prior notice.

Join the conversation

Nintendo Switch It is one of the most successful consoles in history, with a total of 132 million consoles sold. Of course, one of his main keys is the extensive catalog which it has had to date and will continue to expand until the arrival of Nintendo Switch 2, which is expected to end of 2024. However, not all games end up remaining forever on the Kyoto company's hybrid platform, like what just happened with a collection of titles that have not been previously announced.

As we have learned thanks to our Nintendúo colleagues, Johnny Turbo's Arcade game collection is no longer available in the Nintendo digital store. This is a very special collection for all those players who like classic arcade machine titles from the 80s and 90s. Among them, it included such interesting proposals as Joe & Mac, Two Crude Dude, Night Slashers o Heavy Burgerso they can no longer be enjoyed through the Nintendo Switch video game catalog.

Johnny Turbo's Arcade disappears from the Nintendo Switch eShop without prior notice

Johnny Turbo’s Arcade es a series of classic arcade games that were re-released for modern platforms, like Nintendo Switch. The titles in this collection are generally games from the arcade era, with an emphasis on retro gaming nostalgia. Some of the games included are classics such as “Double Dragon”, “Bad Dudes”, “Express Raider” and other iconic titles from the 1980s. These games often retain their original graphics and gameplay, giving players the authentic arcade experience of yesteryear on contemporary devices. Please note that there may be new additions to the collection after my last update. I would recommend checking the latest sources for up-to-date information on Johnny Turbo's Arcade.

Therefore, if you intended to enjoy these great video games from the 80s and 90s, you will have to look for another alternativesince on Nintendo Switch it will already be too late.

Join the conversation