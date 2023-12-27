We continue to receive good news from WayForward. Apparently, the company has launched a new promotion with discounts in the Nintendo Switch eShop for several Shantae titles.

For now the offers have been announced for Europa and America until December 31, 2023. However, if you do not have an account in these territories and are interested in an offer, you can find our tutorial to access the eShop in other regions at this link.

Here you have them:

Shantae and the Seven Sirens – $14.99 (normalmente $29.99)

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – $9.99 (normalmente $19.99)

What do you think?

