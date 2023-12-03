Nintendo Switch Online It receives a provisional rating of +18 in Australia. The Australian legal qualification department has seen fit to mark the application of Nintendo 64 en Nintendo Switch Online how to over 18 years.

A movement that comes hand in hand with the rumors that this service would also reach the western divisions of Nintendo Online. In fact, this service is only available right now in Japan. And it has a prior block so that those who do not meet this age limit can access the games on this service.

This rating would be a clear indication that they could be added to the service games like:

Resident Evil, Conker

Mortal Kombat

Perfect Dark

