We have good news for all Nintendo Switch Online users, as Nintendo of America has just announced the next sample game that will be available in the coming days. This is Suika Game, a delivery that you can play completely free from December 14.

The watermelon game is ready for you

As you probably know, sample games on the hybrid console are a complete and free version of a title, which is available in the platform's catalog for a certain time.

Now, it has just been confirmed that the one chosen for this occasion is Suika Game, a game created by Aladdin

Here you can see the advertisement:

There are a few hours left until you can download the game on the eShop

As you could see, Suika Game will be available from tomorrow, December 14, until the 20th of the same month, so if you are an active Nintendo Switch Online user, you better take advantage and discover everything the game can offer.

What is Suika Game?

This curious proposal is a Japanese puzzle video game that combines the elements of falling and merging puzzle games, so the mission will be to prevent the fruits from overflowing from the box and you will have to combine 2 small fruits to create large watermelons.

We remind you that this title can be purchased in the Nintendo Switch eShop for $53.81 MXN, but you can enjoy it for free when you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

