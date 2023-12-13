Do you want to try one of the most notable games in the Nintendo Switch catalog for free? Well, here we bring you interesting information so you can try it with Nintendo Switch Online. In this case we are talking about Suika Game.

Try free games on Nintendo Switch

It had already been confirmed that this title will be the next to join the promotion of Nintendo Switch Online sample games in Europe. As you well know, this is an offer that allows users of this service to enjoy the game in question at no cost for a limited time.

It seems that the same promo It is now confirmed for America from December 14 to 20 and who participates receive 100 Platinum Points:

#NintendoSwitchOnline members can earn 100 #MyNintendo Platinum Points by participating in this Game Trial. Learn more by clicking the Nintendo Switch Online icon on HOME of your #NintendoSwitch system. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 13, 2023

