We have been able to learn that Nintendo is offering the opportunity to get icons released in the past temporarily. These include icons from WarioWare: Move It! for now, but in the future those from Super Mario RPG, Pikmin, Fire Emblem Engage, Metroid Prime Remastered, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe and Detective Pikachu: The Return will also return.

It seems that these icons They will rotate every one or two days until January 10, 2024. Don't forget that they are part of the new function recently added to this online service.

Remember that this allows users of My Nintendo Create new icons with backgrounds and characters from different games redeemable for 5 or 10 Platinum Points. More icons are expected to be added each week.

These are the new ones, belonging to this round of daily rotations:

