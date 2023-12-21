MediaMarkt sinks the price of the Nintendo Switch OLED console to its lowest with this offer. 3 editions for less than €300!

Media Markt is going all out with its Christmas sales. If you were waiting for the perfect moment to buy a Switch OLEDIn addition to looking at the great Carrefour sales, we bring you a unique opportunity that will be available only today. Now you can buy a Nintendo Switch OLED at an all-time low priceit is reduced to less than €300!

No matter what edition you want, the white modelthe model with the Joy-Con neon or the Super Mario model. All three have a €50 discount that leave the console in so solo 299 €. Do you dare to make the jump to the best version of Nintendo Switch? Well look below:

Is the Nintendo Switch OLED worth buying at this price?

As we mentioned before, the OLED model is the best version of Nintendo Switch on the market. It has a Larger 7-inch OLED display, which offers much more vibrant colors and deeper black tones ideal for Portable gaming. Besides, Its internal memory has been expanded to 64 GBtwice as much as the original console model.

Those are not its only improvements. It also has a Improved support for gaming in Desktop or Tabletop Mode, which guarantees better support and allows different inclination angles when playing alone or in company. On the other hand, its sound system and battery have been improved, with a autonomy that can reach 9 hours uninterrupted gameplay.

The cherry on top of your proposal comes with your new dockrounded and with Ethernet port to connect LAN cable directly to enjoy a better internet connection. If you have been wanting to take the step for a while, this is the perfect opportunity. Enter Christmas, or prepare the perfect Christmas gift, with this MediaMarkt offer on the Nintendo Switch OLED. The price is crazy! Do you need an in-depth analysis to decide? Well take a look at the next video: