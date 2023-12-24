The Nintendo Switch holiday sales will last until the end of the year.

For a few days now, Nintendo Switch has been celebrating Christmas with a Holiday Offers promotion in the eShop, which offers discounts on more than 3,000 hybrid console titles only until next December 31st. Thanks to this campaign it is possible to purchase recent releases such as Hogwarts Legacy for €41.99 instead of €59.99, its original price.

However, beyond recent titles, the promotion includes renowned, highly awarded games, and even indies to consider. for only €1.99 and even lessthe most notable being:

Inside: Pursued and alone, a boy finds himself, uneaten and undrinked, in the middle of a dark project.FAR Lone Sails: Cross a dry seabed littered with the remains of a civilization in decline. Keep your vehicle always moving, overcome numerous obstacles and face inclement weather. How far will you get to go? What will you find?LIMBO: Without knowing the fate of his sister, a boy enters LIMBO.The First Tree: third-person exploration game focused on two parallel stories: that of a fox trying to find his family and that of a son trying to reconnect with his father in Alaska.Stories Untold: A compilation of four experimental adventures, including a remaster of the hit original episode, “Abandoned House.”The Hong Kong Massacre: A gritty revenge story packed with gunfights brutal and cinematic in an extremely vivid criminal world.

Upcoming Nintendo Switch releases in 2024

While the big N is discounting games of all kinds, third-party companies are preparing new releases Tomb Raider I – III Remastered (Aspyr) or Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (ATLUS), while in exclusive terms, Nintendo Switch will receive Mario vs. Donkey Kongthe new installment of the sub-saga born on Game Boy Advance, or Princess Peach: Showtime!which will take the well-known princess to play all kinds of roles in a new, totally original adventure.

