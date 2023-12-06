Nintendo Switch Mini It could be a reality in the form of a patent if we pay attention to the latest leaks. Leaks that have been closely linked to the registration of several patents by Nintendo in which a reduced version of the game would be mentioned. Nintendo Switchsmaller in size and more portable than what the standard or Lite is already.

This device would promise us greater autonomy and ease of transport and storage. Yes welln Nintendo Switch is known for its versatility and for being hybridthis new version of the console would be exclusively portable, forming a more compact and reduced design.

Hay several aspects to clarify Before starting to analyze these rumors:

Nintendo has not commented officially on this issue. Patents are records of ideas that are often not translated into reality. It could be an initial design for a future version of the next console. We have no official confirmation.

*For our part, we leave this information as a rumorsince there is no official confirmation.*

One last note, these 5 patents dedicated to the reduction of the console, despite being separate patents, have been registered by the same team of people and on exactly the same date. https://t.co/jvHXbbyeIH — Nash Weedle “El Analista de Leaks” (@NWeedle) November 29, 2023

These leaks would mainly involve a change in the position of R,ZR / L,ZL. As well as the exchange of location of the Capture and Home buttons. A new screw system which is assumed to fit with the structure of the new console, a protective casing and a refrigeration system Completely new and much more compact.

We still don’t know if there is a Nintendo Switch Mini it will end up being called that, or if it will change your name to Pocket or Micro among others.

