Solve the Joy-Con Drift problem on your Switch for free and out of warranty with Nintendo technical service thanks to this guide.

After several years, Nintendo has given very good news for all users from Europe and Spain. The company already offers the free repair of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Drift out of warrantyand here we are going to explain the steps you have to follow to take advantage of this very useful service.

In this guide we are going to see How to request free repair of your Joy-Con without warranty from customer service from Nintendo for fix drifting problemo “Reaction capacity problem”. With the policy change that has been implemented at Nintendo, you will be able to recover your controllers in perfect condition without having to pay for them. Find out how to do it below!

Repair the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift for free – Shipping to official Nintendo support

Do you want to fix your Joy-Con for free and forget about the drift problem? These are the steps you have to follow to send them to Nintendo technical support for repair, even if they are out of warranty:

Access this website to send a repair request to the Nintendo Ibérica customer service. Accept the conditions and continue. Fill out the form below with your serial number, personal information and pickup information. In the section “Briefly describe your problem”you must write that your Joy-Con have the “Problem of Reaction Capacity” o “Drifting”. When you complete it and click on “Confirm Repair Request” you will receive an email in which you have indicated the information about your request. Prepare your Joy-Con and pack them to wait for the assigned courier to come pick them up. Wait to receive them back. Nintendo will send you a web address where you can see how the repair process is progressing in the meantime. You already have them!

Nintendo Switch Joycon Drift – Things to consider before shipping

It is possible that Nintendo indicates that the repair is not free. To make sure this doesn't happen, you should make sure you haven't modified the Joy-Con yourself or used third-party parts. In short, you must meet the following conditions:

Check that the problem has not been caused by accessories or other objects intended to be used with the controller, but that were not manufactured by or for Nintendo. The controller has not been used for commercial or rental purposes. The problem has not been caused by accidental damage, by own negligence or that of a third party, by unreasonable use, by modification, by having been used with products not supplied, not licensed or not authorized by Nintendo to be used with the controller. The controller has not been opened, modified or repaired by a person or company other than Nintendo or its authorized representatives (unless there is a clear correlation between the opening, modification or repair and the control stick responsiveness problem of the Joy-Con controller). The serial number of the remote control has not been altered, modified or deleted.

Do none of those situations apply to you? Then you can breathe easy, because Nintendo will be in charge of fixing the drifting of your Joy-Con at no cost and without needing the guarantee.