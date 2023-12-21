Excellent news from Nintendo! Apparently, the company has added new games to its new game promotion with offers in the Nintendo Switch eShop. It comes with outstanding offers and record discounts on games. You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

New offers on Nintendo Switch games

For now it seems that the offers are available In Americaso do not hesitate to take advantage of them as soon as possible since They only last until January 3, 2024 and include notable discounts. If you do not have an account in these regions and are interested in an offer, you can find our tutorial to access the eShop in other territories at this link.

We leave you with the most outstanding offers, which are added to the European ones that we received a few days ago:

Juego

Precio Actual

Precio Anterior

Among Us

$3.00

$5.00

Batman: Arkham Trilogy

$41.99

$59.99

Bluey: The Videogame

$31.99

$59.99

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

$9.99

$19.99

Citizen Sleeper

$9.99

$19.99

Cocoon

$19.99

$24.99

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

$13.99

$39.99

EA Sports FC 24

$29.99

$59.99

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Ultimate Edition

$38.24

$84.99

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

$12.49

$24.99

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

$29.99

$59.99

Metroid Dread

$41.99

$59.99

Mineko’s Night Market

$15.99

$19.99

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe

$39.99

$69.99

Night in the Woods

$9.99

$19.99

Nintendo Switch Sports

$27.99

$39.99

Pikuniku

$3.24

$12.99

Red Dead Redemption

$34.99

$49.99

Shadows Over Loathing

$16.10

$23.00

Slay the Spire

$8.74

$24.99

Sonic Superstars

$41.99

$59.99

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

$39.99

$59.99

Super Mario Maker 2

$39.99

$59.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

$29.99

$59.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

$34.99

$69.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade

$15.99

$19.99

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

$15.99

$39.99

The Jackbox Party Pack 10

$27.99

$34.99

Trombone Champ

$8.99

$14.99

Undertale

$10.04

$14.99

Unpacking

$9.99

$19.99

Untitled Goose Game

$9.99

$19.99

We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie Special Edition

$23.99

$39.99

You have the complete list of discounts on the official website.

These discounts are great! There is a wide variety of games available at lower prices, which can be a great opportunity to pick up some attractive titles at a more affordable cost.

You already know that Nintendo generally offers discounts and special holiday offers in its online store, the eShop. These deals typically include significant discounts on a wide variety of Nintendo Switch games, from popular titles to indies and console classics. As in this case, Nintendo usually announces their Christmas offers in advance and they can also add additional offers throughout the promotion period. We now have these discounts!

You have all the games on sale in the Switch eShop on the Nintendo website. At Ruetir.com you can also check which are the 110 best Nintendo Switch games (2023).

What do you think? You can find more similar promotions from other companies.

Fuente.