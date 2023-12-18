Discover some of the many games that you can purchase at a discount in the Nintendo eShop.

Christmas lands on the Nintendo eShop with offers

Christmas is already here and that is why many platforms have active offer campaigns so that players can get more games with great discounts and thus take advantage of the holidays or the festive season through new experiences. In the case of Nintendo Switchthe Japanese have launched the Promotion Holiday Offers a la eShop.

Thanks to this new offer campaign, Nintendo Switch players can find discounts on more than 3,000 hybrid console titles, being a perfect opportunity to enjoy new adventures at a lower price. That said, it is worth noting that The promotion will end on December 31.

Featured deals on Nintendo Switch

Hogwarts Legacy, from €59.99, now costs €41.99. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, from €59.99, now costs €25.19. Sid Meier's Civilization VI, from €29.99, now costs €5. €.99.LEGO Harry Potter Collection, from €39.99 becomes €7.99.Unpacking, from €19.99 becomes €9.99.Sonic Superstars, from €59.99 becomes €41. €99.Monopoly for Nintendo Switch, from €39.99 to €7.99.Two Point Campus, from €29.99 to €10.19.Terraria, from €29.99 to €11. €99.Persona 5 Royal, from €59.99 to €29.99.Monster Hunter Rise, from €39.99 to €15.99.

Nintendo Switch would be about to receive its successor

Currently, the Nintendo Switch is receiving free games for a limited time while rumors of its successor console continue to appear. In fact, the beginning of the year 2024 could be the most relevant as it can arrive loaded with great news, since according to the numerous rumors that constantly arise in relation to Nintendo Switch 2, it is stated that The console would be officially announced next February. In fact, its launch month is beginning to appear in the pools, while the price of its games will anger more than one player.

