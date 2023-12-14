Circana (formerly NPD Group) analyst Matt Piscatella reveals a new record that Nintendo Switch has broken in the United States.

There are few ceilings left for Nintendo Switch to break. It seems like it was yesterday when Nintendo announced the successor to Wii U, in October 2016, generating excitement and doubts almost in equal measure. And the rest, as they say, is history.

The hybrid console It will begin its seventh year of life in 2024possibly the last before the emergence of its successor, but still with many exclusive games to offer.

We are talking about a machine that has exceeded 132 million units sold worldwide. That is, the Nintendo Switch is the third best-selling console in history.

Solo Nintendo DS and PlayStation 2 surpass the hybridwhich implies that Switch has already left PlayStation, PlayStation 4, Game Boy or Xbox 360, some of the most successful, in the way.

And be careful, because with its sales in November 2023 has already broken another record, this time in the United States.

Switch faces its final challenge: will it succeed?

Yesterday, December 13, they were published game and console sales data for November 2023 in the United States. Matt Piscatella, analyst at Circana (formerly NPD Group), confirmed like this the situation of Alan Wake 2 (only available digitally) at the sales level.

We also learned that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 had taken it by storm, becoming the second best-selling title of 2023 in the United States. Only Hogwarts Legacy is above it.

And what about Nintendo Switch? The hybrid console has had a great month in the United States, achieving a new record in the history of video games.

Nintendo Switch is already the third best-selling console in US history. At a global level he had already achieved it, but he still had a platform ahead of him in that territory.

So Switch exceeds total Xbox 360 sales (more than 43.2 million units) in the United States, and is only behind the DS and PS2. Will he be able to reach them?

It is known that PlayStation 2 sold a whopping 46.3 million units in the US, while the legendary Nintendo DS raised the figure to 53.5 million. That means the Switch would be very close to Sony's console.

Whether it succeeds or not, it is clear that the Nintendo Switch's track record is impeccable. Not only at the sales level, but also in its technological innovation and tremendous catalog of games.

Do you think Nintendo Switch will become the best-selling console in history? It is difficult to catch up with PS2 worldwide, but it still has many months ahead… and the forecasts are optimistic.