It seems that we continue to receive records for Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news focused on Nintendo Switch sales.

Specifically, the data comes from USAwhere the following has been confirmed:

Circana confirms that recent Switch sales in the United States show that it is already the third best-selling console in total since data was recorded in 1995. Switch surpassed total Xbox 360 sales in United States. To become the best-selling gaming hardware, Switch must surpass Nintendo DS and PlayStation 2.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don't forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.