Nintendo Switch has sold 3 million consoles in Spain since 2017 and its pace of console and game sales does not seem to stop, at least this Christmas.

Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 132 million consoles worldwide since its launch (according to official data from the last quarter), and now we know that 3 million come from Spain.

According to data from Gamereactor, Nintendo Switch has already sold 3 million units since its launch in March 2017 until today, driven in recent weeks by excellent sales after Black Friday.

In fact, until Black Friday came, it seemed doubtful that the console would cross this milestone before 2024, but it is clear that Switch, in any of its versions (Lite, OLED, normal) is still one of the most requested gifts at Christmas.

It's not just the console: Gamreactor already announced a few months ago that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe had sold 1.1 million copiessurpassing Mario Kart Wii.

The latest Mario game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, has not stopped growing in sales figures week after week, and seems to be one of the “best-sellers” this Christmas.

Nintendo Switch is slowing down worldwide… but with still very high numbers

Just today we have learned, with data from Ampere Analysis, that PS5 has been the best-selling console of the year worldwide, selling 22.5 million PS5 consoles during 2023, a spectacular increase of 65% more than in 2022 (almost half of the 50 million consoles it has in total).

Nintendo Switch has sold 16.4 million this year18% less compared to its sales in 2022, but still a very high figure for such a veteran console (more than double the estimated 7.6 million for Xbox Series X|S).

With the Nintendo Switch 2 likely launching in 2024, it's anyone's guess as to whether Nintendo will manage to Switch becomes the best-selling console worldwide (a record held by PlayStation 2 with 155 million). A figure that doesn't seem too far away…