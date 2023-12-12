We have the top with the games that have sold the most in recent weeks in Japan. Remember that the information refers to physical sales in the territory. Momotaro Dentetsu World is at the top.

In it we can see the most successful games of the past month as shared. We leave it below, followed by some interesting details:

Puesto

Juego

Compañía

1

Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope

Konami

2

Super Mario RPG

Nintendo

3

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo

4

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Sega

6

WarioWare: Move It!

Nintendo

7

Hogwarts Legacy

WB Games

8

Fashion Dreamer

Marvelous

9

Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Square Enix

10

Pikmin 4

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch family of consoles: 296,000 units sold. Sony PlayStation 5 console: 231,000 units sold.

