We have the top with the games that have sold the most in recent weeks in Japan. Remember that the information refers to physical sales in the territory. Momotaro Dentetsu World is at the top.
In it we can see the most successful games of the past month as shared. We leave it below, followed by some interesting details:
Puesto
Juego
Compañía
1
Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope
Konami
2
Super Mario RPG
Nintendo
3
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo
4
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
Sega
5
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
Sega
6
WarioWare: Move It!
Nintendo
7
Hogwarts Legacy
WB Games
8
Fashion Dreamer
Marvelous
9
Star Ocean: The Second Story R
Square Enix
10
Pikmin 4
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch family of consoles: 296,000 units sold. Sony PlayStation 5 console: 231,000 units sold.
What do you think? You can share it in the comments.
Fuente.
Leave a Reply