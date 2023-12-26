Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

In Dewborne Dawn, players take on the role of Dew, a mystical creature who wields a divine sword and has the rare ability to cleanse this plague. He explores the remains of this world and discovers the mysteries behind this curse and how to fight it.

Additionally, the visual novels Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 1st Love for Switch, Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 2nd Season for Switch, and Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 3rd Story for Switch will be released via the eShop on February 14, 2024 in Japan for 5,995 yen each. a.

And Frogsong will be released on January 11, 2024 for $14.99.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don't hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

Via.