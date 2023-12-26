The compatibility of Nintendo Switch with external hard drives is one of the great unfulfilled promises of the big N during this generation.

Join the conversation

Nintendo Switch is approaching the end of its cycle after seven years of tremendous success in which it is establishing itself as one of the best consoles in history. Everything indicates that during 2024 the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 will take place, the new generation of the great N that should have a very continuous line to guarantee the great path that its predecessor has marked with 132 million consoles sold so far. A practically unblemished journey, although There is a promise that has not been fulfilled since its official launch..

As Nintendúo colleagues indicate, since its launch in March 2017, Nintendo Switch still has to implement the console's compatibility with external hard drives. One of the great promises of the beginning of the generation that still appears with an undetermined date on the official website of the Japanese brand. As you well know, the big N has made notable progress in the combatibility of the system with MicroSD memory cardsthe best method to expand the capacity of the machine, supporting up to 2TB of contentmore than enough size for the entire player library.

Therefore, it seems that This compatibility with external hard drives will be the blur that remains latent during one of the most successful generations in the entire history of Nintendo. We will have to see if With the arrival of Nintendo Switch 2 this feature is available from launch to correct the error.

Nintendo Switch 2 could arrive with the price increase of Nintendo games

Much is being said about the next generation of Nintendo, although From Kyoto silence still prevails in this sense. However, some of the usual leakers related to the brand already point to what may happen over the next year and the new console could arrive with the feared price increase of the brand's exclusive games. Thus, Nintendo would also join the dynamics of the current generation with exclusive games at 80 euros.

For the moment, we only have to wait for official information from Japan regarding the next console from one of the great giants in the sectorsomething that should happen in the early stages of 2024.

Join the conversation