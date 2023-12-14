It seems that we are going to receive these peculiar games on the Nintendo console. In this case we are talking about two unexpected announcements for Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, these are two more classic games from Humongous Entertainment that will come to Switch: Pajama Sam 3 and Freddy Fish 4. Both will be released on December 21, 2023 and these are the details:

Freddi Fish 4: The Case of the Briny Gulch Hogfish Thieves

Freddi and Luther embark on an adventure to rescue hogfish kidnapped by thieves. They explore the Wild West, investigate clues, and meet new characters like Cousin Calico, Sheriff Shrimp, and Sahara Slim. Each game is unique, encouraging logical thinking and problem solving. Available in the Switch eShop for $14.99 with a 20% discount until January 5, 2024.

Pajama Sam 3: You are what you eat from head to toe

Pajama Sam finds himself in a food fight on Mop Top Island. He must find missing delegates, stop the disputes, and restore peace to Nintendo Switch. He explores, interacts and learns as you help Pajama Sam. Available in the Switch eShop for $14.99 with a 20% discount until January 5, 2024.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

