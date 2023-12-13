Would this be one of the Nintendo Switch 2 games? We recently received details about the date and more technical details of this console and an alleged clue in the last Nintendo Direct, and now we continue to receive news about the rumor of the successor to Nintendo Switch. In this case, it focused on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 and revealed alleged details about storage space and more. Then we knew that this Switch 2 would already have a release date according to the latest rumors and now more details are available.

After knowing clues about his power, now the latest rumor that reached us about Sonic has set off alarm bells. And that information mentioned that the new Sonic game in 3D would be launched in 2024 and would reach the successor console to Nintendo Switch. That points to the next console launching next year as well, although it has not been confirmed.

Previous Nintendo Switch 2 rumors

We remind you that this information comes to us after learning that Far Cry 7 would be one of its launch games and another from Capcom would be on the way. It was also recently stated that it would have an unexpected feature and a non-backwards compatible model.

Regarding previous rumors of the Switch successor console, VGC offered more details on the date, handheld mode, cartridges, and more. We also had a rumor that it would be shown at Gamescom and it was later confirmed that it had been shown there but behind closed doors. Finally, we received another rumor that pointed to backward compatibility, camera and more and another one about a Breath of the Wild demo and another that equated it to the graphics of PS5 and Xbox One. Finally, Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, has spoken about all these rumors in its last financial results meeting and denied everything.

What did you think of the information? You can share it in the comments. We will be attentive to more details. In the meantime, you can take a look at what we would consider essential in a Nintendo Switch 2. Don't miss it!

