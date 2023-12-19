A famous leaker anticipates that Nintendo wants to make a general increase in the price of its games with the arrival of Switch 2.

One of the internet's best-known leakers has returned to the fray. Zippo, which recently talked about the new Sonic game for 2024 and which also leaked the first details of Super Mario Bros Wonderhas brought more news related to the new generation of Nintendo, and brings bad news: the price of Nintendo Switch 2 games aims to be more expensiveo.

“Yes, Nintendo's next-generation games will have a price 10 dollars higher to those of the previous one.” This is how blunt the leaker has been on his blog, where he regularly publishes his previews and leaks. He emphasizes that he will spend especially in USAwhere we saw a rise with the price of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. In fact, he emphasizes that “Americans are now going to realize that The entire world has been paying about 70 bucks for Nintendo games for years“.

On the other hand, he clarifies that this price increase in Nintendo Switch 2 games is not going to be trivial. Zippo anticipates that “the budgets and Production values ​​of Nintendo games are about to increase enormously”. However, Nintendo would not comment on the matter and users would simply begin to see this increase, as happened with the sequel to Breath of the Wild.

We will see if this leak is correct in a short time. The successor to Nintendo Switch aims to release next year, and it seems that the long-awaited new Mario Kart and an amazing Super Mario game are on the way. Will they be the first to bring this price increase?

Fuente