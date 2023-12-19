Nintendo continues to prepare for the future and is surely already developing its next console that will seek to match and surpass what the Switch has done. More and more rumors are becoming known about the company's next platform and, now, a leaker revealed that its games will be more expensive and will even be around $70 USD ($1,200 MXN approximately and not counting, in the case of Mexico, with import charges and more).

You will have to spend more money for Nintendo games

As you surely remember, there are several reports that suggest that Nintendo Switch 2 will be released sometime next year, so more and more unofficial information is being shared about what it could offer.

Because of this, Zippoknown for getting some leaks right, has just written on his blog that the games on Nintendo's next platform will have a higher price than what has been seen with the hybrid console.

The leaker states that each title on the new system will be around $70 USD, so they would have an increase of $10 USD compared to the games released during this generation.

These are his words:

“Yes, Nintendo's next-generation games will be priced $10 higher than the last generation. There's going to be a lot of crying, complaining, screaming, and moaning about this, but did you actually legitimately think for a second that Nintendo wasn't going to do this? Microsoft is doing it. Sony is doing it. Capcom is doing it. Everybody does it. “That’s how it’s going to be.”

Do you think a price increase is justified?

In addition, the leaker wanted to give as an example all the years in which players outside the United States have suffered when buying Nintendo games with ridiculously high prices:

“This is the fun part where Americans find out that people all over the world have been paying over $70 for Nintendo games for YEARS. I'm not happy about that, of course, but I understand that budgets and production values ​​for Nintendo games are about to go up enormously, and I mean, increase enormously. “Something had to give, and honestly, I’m surprised it took this long.”

Finally, Zippo believes that Nintendo will not make the new price of the games official until they are already available for pre-order, so it advises everyone interested in the new system to prepare.

It is worth mentioning that this information remains a rumor and we will have to pay attention to any official announcement from Nintendo. We will continue to inform you about any news in this regard.

What do you think of Zippo's words? Tell us in the comments.

