We have more news related to the future of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, coming in this case from an interview with Polygon.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom para Nintendo Switch

It seems that behind this game there is an unknown horizon in the franchise. We know that in the Switch era, The Legend of Zelda has reached new heights with Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Although the full potential of the main games on the platform has likely been explored, Nintendo looks forward to the future of the franchise with enthusiasm for new hardware on the way.

In this interview with Polygon, Nintendo's Eiji Aonuma and Hidemaro Fujibayashi shared their excitement for the future of Zelda, constantly seeking to please fans and finding motivation in the joy of players. Aonuma highlighted the excitement of exploring new ideas and the continuity of the series thanks to a talented team, while waiting to discover the changes they could make together. For his part, Fujibayashi highlighted the direct connection with the players through social networks as a source of inspiration, seeking to repeat the pleasure of meeting fans' expectations without disappointing them.

Both expressed the team's satisfaction and commitment to continue providing exceptional experiences in the future of The Legend of Zelda. We will have to be attentive!

