Nintendo Switch users have enjoyed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for several years, the racing installment that offered extra content until last month. Now, those responsible for it want to remember the 96 tracks available in the title.

The game’s DLC surprised with more characters and tracks

As you surely remember, wave 6 of the Booster Course Pass premiered on November 8 and put an end to the extras that the Mario Kart installment will receive. However, Nintendo wants players to continue keeping it in mind.

Due to this, the company released an interesting trailer that shows the 96 tracks available in the hybrid console game so that all interested parties can see what awaits them on Nintendo Switch.

Here you can see it:

As you could see, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has a tremendous catalog of tracks that, without a doubt, have become players’ favorites to have a good time alone or with friends and family.

It should be noted that the delivery of the hybrid console includes 48 original tracks and another 48 from previous deliveries of SNES, Nintendo 64, GameCube, Wii and more that have been remastered to offer even more fun.

When will the new Mario Kart installment arrive?

The extra content of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has come to an end, so Nintendo has surely already started working on the next installment of the saga, which would already be aimed at Nintendo Switch 2 and could arrive sometime in 2025, according to some rumors.

All that remains is to enjoy what the Switch delivery offers and wait for official news of the next Mario Kart, which we will let you know in due course. Meanwhile, we invite you to find out other related news at this link.

What is your favorite track in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Tell us in the comments.

