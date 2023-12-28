It is true that Star Fox is one of Nintendo's most popular franchises. Today we get news that is at least interesting for his fans.

According to what was shared, on December 1, Nintendo of America obtained approval to register the “STAR FOX” trademark in Brazil, specifically for electronic games related to that intellectual property. This move suggests the company's continued interest in protecting its property and could possibly indicate future plans for the franchise.

As you can imagine, some fans believe that This trademark registration could signal the possibility that Nintendo has plans to revive the Star Fox series or use its intellectual property in any way. Trademark registrations typically indicate a strategic intent by the company to protect and potentially exploit that property in the future. This could be exciting for fans of the franchise, as it suggests that Nintendo may have plans to develop new games or experiences related to the mythical fox.

You already know that, despite the ups and downs of the series, Dylan Cuthbertprogrammer of the original Star Fox games and founder of Q-Games, is hopeful that Star Fox can return with success in the future, although he is skeptical when asked if he thinks Nintendo could be able to recapture the magic of the first game in the series.

