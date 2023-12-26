Today we have news that is related to the outstanding WarioWare: Move It! It has been confirmed after the June Nintendo Direct announcement and the September Direct trailer. Now we have it available and we get more news.

WarioWare: Move It!

We already learned a while ago that Charles Martinet will not provide the voice of Wario in this installment, just as he will not voice Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros Wonder. On this occasion, the information focuses on its development.

Nintendo's Goro Abe, who has been in charge of the series since its inception, has shared some keys to how they created it in a recent meeting with Polygon:

Intuitive controls: Microgames should be easy to understand instantly for any player, allowing for quick victory even on the first attempts.

Related topics: The topics chosen should be universal and connect with a wide range of ages and audiences to ensure an engaging experience.

Add that the current game has 223 microgames selected from more than 1,000 initial ideas, the result of an exhaustive selection process led by Abe to offer a fun and fresh experience to players. Almost 800 ideas discarded!

Almost 800 ideas discarded!

