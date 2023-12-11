The producer of the saga, Eiji Aonuma, has responded differently than expected when asked about the possibility of seeing a remake of Ocarina of Time with current graphics.

The Legend of Zelda It has been one of the most present sagas during the Nintendo Switch generation. Although Breath of the Wild is the title most recognized for its success as game of the year 2017, its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom or even the remake de Link’s Awakening They have managed to make a great name for themselves in the hybrid console catalog. In the last hours the saga has also been the protagonist, since su productor, Eiji Aonumahas given an interview in which he has revealed many interesting details, such as the possibility of seeing un remake de The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Timethe most iconic title of the license.

All this after highlighting whether The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could have a regular sequel, beginning to provide the first glimpses of the future of the saga, which should already extend to the arrival of Nintendo Switch 2. In this way, Aonuma has not skimped when it comes to answering some of the most pressing questions from followers of Link’s adventures, although He laughed when he heard the name Ocarina of Time. to star in a new remake with current graphics. Aonuma simply replies, “No comment”.

It is a really curious response after the laughter, since when faced with this type of question, Nintendo tends to be somewhat more blunt. However, it seems that the possibility of seeing Ocarina of Time again with a somewhat more modern dynamicssince we remember that The title had its remake on Nintendo 3DSjust like what happened with Majora’s Mask.

The future of The Legend of Zelda could involve a new playable revolution

Although Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom have laid the playable foundations for the new generation, Nintendo could already be thinking about giving the saga a twist to offer something even more most innovative and revolutionary. This is noted in the same Aonuma interview where he assures that Ultramano, one of the great attractions of the last installment, would have no place in a future title.

For now, It seems too early to imagine a new installment of The Legend of Zeldaalthough the option to see some remasters or remakes along the way it is not ruled out to continue nurturing the Switch catalog or start the new generation.

