You have available on the web some of the most curious secrets and details of Super Nintendo World after its opening in Japan and the version of Universal Studios Hollywood, inaugurated a few months ago. In this case, we bring more news from the park in Japan, focused on the new Donkey Kong attraction. A few days ago we had a video of it and then it was officially announced.

Remember that Universal Studios Japan has recently detailed this expansion. It’s Donkey Kong in Super Nintendo World, which will open in spring 2024, introducing a brand new area based on Donkey Kong. It seems that, in view of this opening, Nintendo has registered new trademarks.

Is about three registered trademarks approved in Japan related to the Donkey Kong franchise:

RAMBTI′ S BONGO BREAKOUT

MINE CART MADNESS

FUNKY’S FLY’N’ BUY

It is very likely that these names are related to this amusement park, although it has not been officially confirmed. We will have to stay tuned to see how the announcements related to Super Nintendo World evolve.

