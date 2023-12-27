Looking for new games for your Nintendo Switch? Nintendo has offered a list that will undoubtedly interest you, especially if you are a fan of the console. You know, on the web you can consult the 110 best Nintendo Switch games (2023), but now we have news from Nintendo.

Once again, the company has prepared a selection of games on its official website with titles that have demos available. The list is the following:

DAVE THE DIVER

Current Price: $15.99 Regular Price: $19.99 Discount: 20% Nintendo Switch More information

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R

Gunbrella

Amigo's Samba: Party Central

Current Price: $23.99 Regular Price: $39.99 Discount: 40% Nintendo Switch More information

Pikmin™ 4

Sea of Stars

Current Price: $31.49 Regular Price: $34.99 Discount: 10% Nintendo Switch More information

Ghost Trick: Detective Fantasma

Current Price: $19.99 Regular Price: $29.99 Discount: 33% Nintendo Switch More information

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land™ Deluxe

Moving Out 2

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon™

Metroid™ Dread

Current Price: $41.99 Regular Price: $59.99 Discount: 30% Nintendo Switch More information

TRIANGLE STRATEGY™

Kirby™ and the Forgotten Land

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II

DREDGE

Current Price: $18.74 Regular Price: $24.99 Discount: 25% Nintendo Switch More information

Mario Strikers™: Battle League

Fitness Boxing

MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE

Current Price: $25.15 Regular Price: $59.99 Discount: 58% Nintendo Switch More information

LIVE A LIVE

You can find some more on the official Nintendo website.

Without a doubt, a very complete list of Nintendo Switch games. Would you add any more titles to Nintendo's list? What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

