Looking for new games for your Nintendo Switch? Nintendo has offered a list that will undoubtedly interest you, especially if you are a fan of the console. You know, on the web you can consult the 110 best Nintendo Switch games (2023), but now we have news from Nintendo.
Once again, the company has prepared a selection of games on its official website with titles that have demos available. The list is the following:
DAVE THE DIVER
DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince
STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R
Gunbrella
Amigo's Samba: Party Central
Pikmin™ 4
Sea of Stars
Ghost Trick: Detective Fantasma
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land™ Deluxe
Moving Out 2
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon™
Metroid™ Dread
TRIANGLE STRATEGY™
Kirby™ and the Forgotten Land
OCTOPATH TRAVELER II
DREDGE
Mario Strikers™: Battle League
Fitness Boxing
MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE
LIVE A LIVE
You can find some more on the official Nintendo website.
Without a doubt, a very complete list of Nintendo Switch games. Would you add any more titles to Nintendo's list? What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.
