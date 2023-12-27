Are you looking for new games to buy on Nintendo Switch? Nintendo has offered a list that will undoubtedly interest you, especially if you want to save some euros.

Once again, the company has prepared a selection of games on its official website with titles that do not exceed 30 dollars / euros. The list is the following:

WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS Regular Price: $0.99 Platform: Nintendo Switch Suika Game Regular Price: $2.99 ​​Platform: Nintendo Switch Vampire Survivors Current Price: $4.49 Regular Price: $4.99 Discount: -10% Platform: Nintendo Switch Brotato Current Price: $3.99 Regular Price: $4.99 Discount: -20% Platform: Nintendo Switch Among Us Current Price: $3.00 Regular Price: $5.00 Discount: -40% Platform: Nintendo Switch A Short Hike Current Price: $4.79 Regular Price: $7.99 Discount: -40% Platform: Nintendo Switch Tents and Trees Regular Price: $9.99 Platform: Nintendo Switch Donut County Current Price: $3.79 Regular Price: $12.99 Discount: -70% Platform: Nintendo Switch Railbound Current Price: $8.99 Regular Price: $12.99 Discount: -30% Platform: Nintendo Switch Trombone Champ Price Current: $8.99 Regular Price: $14.99 Discount: -40% Platform: Nintendo Switch Melatonin Current Price: $11.99 Regular Price: $14.99 Discount: -20% Platform: Nintendo Switch Gunbrella Regular Price: $14.99 Platform: Nintendo Switch Venba Current Price: $11.24 Regular Price : $14.99 Discount: -25% Platform: Nintendo Switch Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly Regular price: $14.99 Platform: Nintendo Switch More information Don't Starve Together Regular price: $14.99 Platform: Nintendo Switch More information Stardew Valley Regular price: $14.99 Platform: Nintendo Switch More information Kirby's Dream Buffet™ Regular price: $14.99 Platform: Nintendo Switch More information Hollow Knight Regular price: $15.00 Platform: Nintendo Switch More information FINAL FANTASY VI Regular price: $17.99 Platform: Nintendo Switch More information DAVE THE DIVER Current price : $15.99 Regular price: $19.99 Discount: -20% Platform: Nintendo Switch More information Wargroove 2 Regular price: $19.99 Platform: Nintendo Switch More information Lil Gator Game Current price: $11.99 Regular price: $19.99 Discount: -40% Platform: Nintendo Switch More information Return of the Obra Dinn Regular price: $19.99 Platform: Nintendo Switch More information Spelunky 2 Current price: $9.99 Regular price: $19.99 Discount: -50% Platform: Nintendo Switch More information Grindstone Current price: $7.99 Regular price: $19.99 Discount: -60 % Platform: Nintendo Switch More information Portal: Companion Collection Current price: $6.79 Regular price: $19.99 Discount: -66% Platform: Nintendo Switch More information 30XX Regular price: $19.99 Platform: Nintendo Switch More information OXENFREE II: Lost Signals Current price: $9.99 Regular price: $19.99 Discount: -50% Platform: Nintendo Switch More information COCOON Current price: $19.99 Regular price: $24.99 Discount: -20% Platform: Nintendo Switch More information DREDGE Current price: $18.74 Regular price: $24.99 Discount: -25% Platform : Nintendo Switch More information Have A Nice Death Current price: $16.66 Regular price: $24.99 Discount: -33% Platform: Nintendo Switch More information PowerWash Simulator Current price: $19.99 Regular price: $24.99 Discount: -20% Platform: Nintendo Switch More information Dead Cells Regular price: $24.99 Platform: Nintendo Switch More information Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Regular price: $24.99 Platform: Nintendo Switch More information OlliOlli World Current price: $14.99 Regular price: $29.99 Discount: -50% Platform: Nintendo Switch More information Disney Dreamlight Valley Regular price: $39.99 Platform: Nintendo Switch More information Blasphemous 2 Current price: $20.09 Regular price: $29.99 Discount: -33% Platform: Nintendo Switch More information Everybody 1-2-Switch!™ Regular price: $29.99 Platform: Nintendo Switch More information Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Current price: $19.99 Regular price: $29.

You can find some more on the official Nintendo website.

