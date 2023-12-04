After the general presentation of its upcoming news and the date of the second round of DLC, as well as the plans for last Halloween, we now have more details about Splatoon 3. It is about future content.

This time they focus on a new bug that has been found by gamers and dataminers and now recognized by Nintendo. The last Big Run event in Splatoon 3 suffered a bug that prevented some players from obtaining the proper rewards. The ruling caused the reward system to revert to the old method instead of the new one, affecting the top-performing participants.

Nintendo is aware and plans an update to fix it in future events. Affected players will be able to play the news announcement to receive their correct trophies. Although there is no exact date for the update, the company ensures that those affected will receive their rewards correctly, so don’t worry.

Due to an error in #Splatoon3, some players have not been able to see the results of last weekend’s Big Run event or receive their reward. We will be releasing an update soon to fix the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) December 4, 2023

What did you think of the information? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that Splatoon 3 was launched on September 9 on Nintendo Switch and that you have our analysis here.

Fuente.