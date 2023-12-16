Surely many of you know that The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is one of the most beloved games in the franchise. Well, it seems that a fan-made project related to the title has been shut down by Nintendo.

Today it was confirmed that Nintendo has issued a takedown notice against the fan-made project Link’s Awakening DX, an HD remaster of Link's Awakening for the Game Boy Color. This version featured visual improvements, widescreen, high definition, and other features, including the ability to expand the island with all characters and enemies in their proper locations.

The game, originally available on itch.io, is now suspended due to a copyright claim. Nintendo's official notice cites copyright infringement of the franchise and requests the immediate removal of the game. This action is not unusual, as Nintendo always protects its intellectual properties, having taken similar measures against other fan projects in the past.

You can take a look at what this Zelda was like below:

What do you think?

Via.