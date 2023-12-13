We continue to receive content about the permanent cancellation of this event. It was recently shared that E3 has definitively died, after the negative E3 news that was confirmed a little while ago.

They are news related to the reaction of Nintendo to the news. Doug Bowserpresident of Nintendo of America, has highlighted the significant impact of the event on the industry and recalled memorable moments that it provided, concluding positively on its history.

For over two decades, E3 has had an incredible impact on the video game industry. It's hard to overstate the number of unforgettable moments it gave us all. What career!

It is certainly sad to see the end of an iconic event like E3, which has been a meeting point for the industry for decades. Although it is understandable that times change and formats evolve, it is important to remember and value the contribution that this event had in the history of video games. The memories and influence will endure, but its disappearance marks the end of an era. We'll have to see what we have in the future!

