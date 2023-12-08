Which Nintendo games have won awards at The Game Awards 2023? Here is the complete list of winners.

The ceremony of Game Awards 2023 has concluded with a large battery of advertisements and with an almost total absence of Nintendo. The Big N did not want to give any big surprises during the event last morning, but it did win some prizes from all the regulations it had. Unfortunately for Mario’s house, Baldur’s Gate 3 se ha llevado el GOTY frente a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomalthough the company has managed to stand out in other categories.

Which Nintendo games have won awards at The Game Awards 2023? The Japanese can boast that, in 2023, they have released the best action and adventure game, the best strategy game, and the best family game. And that, in a year as full of releases as this one, is not exactly a small thing.

Nintendo games awarded at The Game Awards 2023

Here you can see all the Nintendo games awarded at the Game Awards 2023:

Best Action/Adventure Game – Best Action/Adventure Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Winner.

Alan Wake 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Best Family Game – Best Family Game

Super Mario Bros Wonder – Winner.

Disney Illusion Island.

Pikmin 4.

Party Animals.

Sonic Superstars.

Best Sim/Strategy Game – Best Simulation/Strategy Game

Pikmin 4 – Winner.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.

Fire Emblem Engage.

Cities: Skylines II.

Company of Heroes 3.