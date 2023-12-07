We already informed you in April of the arrival of this Nintendo event in the West. We now have more details about the first Nintendo Live of 2024.

It seems that this has been officially canceled. Nintendo has completely canceled the Nintendo Live Tokyo 2024 in-person event, originally scheduled for January 20-21, 2024, citing safety concerns.

The company has not been able to ensure the safety of the participants due to threats directed not only at its employees, but also at the public and tournament attendees. All scheduled official tournaments and finals have also been postponed, with new dates to be announced later.

“We have received several threats to our employees, but recently these threats have extended to our public and tournament participants,” we can read in the statement. We will have to pay attention to more details.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

Fuente.