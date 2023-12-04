What is Mario’s true origin? We’ve always thought he’s Italian! But Nintendo has revealed the truth.

The identity of this iconic video game character, who for years has been believed to be Italian, is a recent revelation that has shaken fans’ beliefs. It turns out that, in the words of Nintendo designer Masayuki Uemura, Mario is not Italian but Japanese!

The story behind Mario has been an enigma for many. Despite Mario’s Italian accent, Uemura reveals the truth: “Super Mario Bros. is not set in Japan, but Mario is Japanese. The name Mario sounds Italian, but it is not Italian. “They were really able to capture that ambiguity.” Masayuki Uemura said in an interview.

Behind this iconic character is a combination of influences and technological limitations.

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto ingeniously used the resources available at the time to design Nintendo’s most famous character. In fact, the first versions had a cap because the pixels were easier to design than if they had added hair.

In a revealing interview with Kotaku, Uemura made it clear that although Super Mario Bros. is not set in Japan, its protagonist is Japanese. Miyamoto was limited by the graphic capabilities of the time, which led to the creation of a character with traits that reflected the Japanese cultural context, despite his Italian name.

Mario creator Miyamoto has shared his influence since his childhood, where his love of comics, including foreign ones, influenced Mario’s image. This inclination towards Western comics led to the creation of a character with features more in line with Western culture, such as a big nose.

Super Mario original

So we should stop thinking that he is an Italian plumber, since over the years he has also had a series of jobs as a carpenter, driver, doctor and even cook.

The truth about Mario has shaken fans’ perceptions and added a new layer of complexity to this beloved Nintendo video game character. Even so, in the animated film they could have added that Japanese origin, but we verify that he is in Brooklyn and is of Italian origin. So the only thing they have managed to do is confuse us a little.

However, what is really important is not its origin, but how fun its video games are that people of all ages can enjoy.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.