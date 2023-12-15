Very good news from Nintendo Europe! Apparently, the company has added new games to its new game promotion with offers in the Nintendo Switch eShop. It comes with outstanding offers and record discounts on games. You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

New offers on Nintendo Switch games

For now it seems that the offers are available in Europeso do not hesitate to take advantage of them as soon as possible since They only last until December 31, 2023 and include notable discounts. If you do not have an account in these regions and are interested in an offer, you can find our tutorial to access the eShop in other territories at this link.

Nintendo generally offers discounts and special holiday offers in its online store, the eShop. These deals typically include significant discounts on a wide variety of Nintendo Switch games, from popular titles to indies and console classics. As in this case, Nintendo usually announces their Christmas offers in advance and they can also add additional offers throughout the promotion period. We now have these discounts!

You can see the list of discounts below, with the regular price followed by the discounted price:

Hogwarts Legacy

Nintendo Switch

Precio: 59,99 €41,99 €

LEGO Harry Potter™ Collection

Nintendo Switch

Precio: 39,99 €7,99 €

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory

Nintendo Switch

Precio: 59,99 €23,99 €

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch

Precio: 59,99 €25,19 €

LEGO Jurassic World

Nintendo Switch

Precio: 39,99 €4,79 €

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition

Nintendo Switch

Precio: 39,99 €7,99 €

Paw Patrol: The Call of Adventure City Movie

Nintendo Switch

Precio: 39,99 €19,99 €

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

Nintendo Switch

Precio: 29,99 €14,99 €

Just Dance

Nintendo Switch Price: Starting at €0.00*

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Nintendo Switch Price: Starting at €29.99 €5.99*

Unpacking

Nintendo Switch

Precio: 19,99 €9,99 €*

Sonic Superstars

Nintendo Switch Price: Starting at €59.99 €41.99*

Monopoly para Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch

Precio: 39,99 €7,99 €*

Two Point Campus

Nintendo Switch

Precio: 29,99 €10,19 €*

Terraria

Nintendo Switch

Precio: 29,99 €11,99 €*

Persona 5 Royal

Nintendo Switch

Precio: 59,99 €29,99 €*

MONSTER HUNTER RISE

Nintendo Switch Price: Starting at €39.99 €15.99*

*To purchase downloadable games or download free trials and software from the Nintendo eShop on the official website, you need to have a Nintendo Account linked to your Nintendo Switch console. Additionally, you'll need to register your console as the primary console for your Nintendo Account by visiting the Nintendo eShop at least once on the device you want to download to. To download a game automatically, your console must be updated and connected to the internet. In addition, you must have the automatic program download option activated and have enough space for the download to complete completely. More information in our Consumer Service section. Purchases made or trial versions downloaded through the Nintendo website will be processed through the Nintendo eShop.

You have all the games on sale in the Switch eShop on the Nintendo website. At Ruetir.com you can also check which are the 110 best Nintendo Switch games (2023).

What do you think? You can find more similar promotions from other companies.

