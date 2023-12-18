We have an important notice! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about warnings that Nintendo is sending. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

It has already been confirmed that Nintendo is giving notice and issuing cease-and-desist orders to those accounts that are sharing images of Pecharunt and its event. You already know that this is the unique Pokémon that we cannot capture in the game for now, but it has been confirmed through datamine that it will have its own event.

For this reason, we recommend that you refrain from publishing their images.

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

