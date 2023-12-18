Remember that this game is already available on Nintendo Switch, and now we are getting more content related to Pikmin 4. We have a curious gift item!

Pikmin 4

As you can see below, Nintendo is giving away cards from the franchise to promote the game this Christmas. Need a little help sharing the holiday spirit with your loved ones? Well, surprise your family and friends with these Pikmin-inspired paper cards and decorations!

There are three types of cards and two types of Christmas tree decorations available that you can download and print, each with illustrations showing the Pikmin getting ready to celebrate the holidays.

Download the cards and paper decorations here:

After downloading the cards and decorations, open the file on your computer and then print them on A4 size paper. You will need scissors to cut, so be careful! You will also need glue to stick the two halves of the ornaments together.

If you want to find out more about Pikmin, visit our Pikmin Garden website, where you'll find fun comics, cute short films, free wallpapers, and much more!

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the title at this link.

Via