Nintendo character skins in Fortnite? The head of the ecosystem recognizes that they have pressured Nintendo to achieve it.

Fortnite is having a second birth with the launch of Rocket Racing, LEGO Fortnite and the new Fortnite Festival music mode. Epic Games is back on the crest of the wave with more ways to play and, also, with more crazy collaborations like those of Family Guy and Metal Gear. But, When are Nintendo characters in Fortnite? The company keeps trying without success.

Sax Persson, head of the Fortnite ecosystem, confessed this in an interview with Axios recently. Persson states that They have put a lot of pressure on the Big N to see the Super Mario or other Nintendo characters in Fortnite, such as Samus Aran or Link. So much so that he compares it to how diamonds are made by saying “I don’t know what the word is used for, for example, make diamonds“.

So, we won’t ever see Fortnite receive skins of Super Mario, Pikachu or other Nintendo characters? Not for now, although the future is uncertain. As the head of this virtual ecosystem explains, “Nintendo has its strategy and we have our strategy.” If in some moment, both align to work together, they will be happy to do so. Especially for his fanswho are sure that they would “love” such a collaboration.

And you, Would you like to see this crossover come true? There were already attempts with Metroid in the past, as well as nods to Xenoblade, but they ended up coming to nothing. Who knows if it will be tried again in the future.

