Today we received new advice directly from Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news focused on tricks to avoid breaking our Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it appears that Nintendo Japan has published a list of possible situations that could damage your Switch console, based on real experiences of the company’s support team. These scenarios include dropping the console, sitting on it, storing it in a bag, using the wrong cable, forcing the Joy-Cons to be inserted, exposing it to sudden changes in temperature, and leaving it uncharged for long periods.

While some precautions may seem obvious, the full list details risks that could affect your device, offering tips to avoid unnecessary damage. We leave it below:

Dropping your Switch Sitting on your Switch Carelessly stuffing your Switch into a bag Trying to insert the wrong cable into your Nintendo Switch Inserting or removing Joy-Cons with force Exposing the Switch to rapidly changing temperatures Leaving the Switch uncharged for long periods of time time

