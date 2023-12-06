One of the most beautiful and critical dates of the year arrives, which is preparing Christmas gifts. The thing doesn’t go much further if we are already clear, but if not, it can become quite a headache. If the person receiving the gift is a Nintendo fan, we leave you six very original purchases before Christmas.

Split Pad Pro





It is one of many accessories for the Nintendo Switch that can be purchased. This is a custom controller that has a more professional approach, maintaining the official Nintendo license to be compatible with the console’s charging base, for example. Its price is nothing out of this world, since it can be obtained for 45.99 euros.

This controller includes a turbo function with three configurable settings for more or less beats per second, as well as a few customizable back buttons and larger controls than the original Joy Con.

Steering wheel Mario Kart Pro Mini





But if what you are looking for is to improve the driving experience in Mario Kart, this official steering wheel can be a great option to make it more realistic. It is very basic, but it comes with all the Nintendo Switch buttons integrated into the steering wheel and some pedals to control acceleration or braking.

Likewise, it can be used for any other driving title on the portable console. In addition, it is a relatively inexpensive gift, since its price is around 62.99 euros.

OTL Wireless Headphones





Taking advantage of the fact that the base and OLED model of Nintendo Switch (not the Lite version) have support for connecting headphones via Bluetooth, a great detail could be to give this accessory with a personalized design. These headphones based on the Zelda saga have Bluetooth 5.3 and a six-hour battery.

A gift that will help the lucky person have more immersive games… or prevent them from disturbing the middle of the room with the sound of the game. This model of headphones has a price of around 34.95 euros.

Ardistel NNS4000





A carrying case is one of the best gifts that can be given to Nintendo Switch ownerswhose main problem is to mobilize the console, charger, Joy Con, dock and games in the same place and in a compact way.

This bag, which serves both base model as for the OLEDhas room for all this content and has a price of 26.99 euros.

Nintendo eShop gift card





Original and useful. If what you want to give is a game, but you are not sure which one, then the best thing is this card to redeem in the Nintendo store. It is like a surprise box that the recipient can use for whatever they want.

There are various prices, but we have chosen the 50 euro card because many of Nintendo’s own titles are around that price and, if you choose a cheaper game, the remaining amount can be redeemed in tener Nintendo Switch Online.

LEGO 71423 Super Mario

But what really stands out from the common gifting of video games or accessories is opting for something more merchandising. And LEGO has numerous figures and constructions from the world of Nintendo, although in this case we have chosen this one of Super Mario in Browser’s castle.

Includes five character figures, including Purple Toad and Piranha Plant, as well as more than 1,300 pieces to build. The price of this copy is 88.23 euros.

