Zelda Maker is one of the most requested games by fans of the franchise

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has recently been nominated for several video game awards, which has caused the title to become a topical topic again with its main managers giving interviews and new information about the specific video game and the saga. In general, Eiji Aonuma has even talked about the possibility of making a Zelda game again with the classic approach.

Be that as it may, it must be said that the Zelda saga not only has its main titles, but also has a series of spin-offs among which it has stood out the two Hyrule Warriors released to date, the last of these being, Hyrule Warriors: The Age of Catalymism, the best-selling musou in history, which could undoubtedly cause there to be a third video game of this style. However, the one that seems like it will never arrive is going to be a Zelda Maker in the purest style of Super Mario Maker.

Zelda producer doesn't want to force users to be creative

Under this premise, it must be said that the announcement and launch of Super Mario Maker caused many to begin asking Nintendo to launch an equivalent of The Legend of Zelda, this being currently a development that seems to have not had the green light. In fact, Eiji Aonuma's own words suggest that It is unlikely that a Zelda Maker will ever be developed just like what happened with the plumber.

In a recent interview in which Aonuma was asked about the possibility of launching this game allowing players create your own dungeons and levels. However, it didn't take long for the creative to say that a game like that would not be made, justifying that creativity should not be a requirement in Zelda, but rather they should provide tools in the games to give players the possibility of being creative, but without forcing them to do so, an example of this being the constructions in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom with the Ultrahand.

Be that as it may, although there is no Zelda Maker in development for obvious reasons, what is certain is that the remake of The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening included a mode with which you could design dungeons with pieces obtained during the adventure, being the closest thing to this concept that we are going to receive.

