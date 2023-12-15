A few days ago, we told you about a PC port of the classic The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, which in addition to allowing fans of this gem to play it natively on their computers, had among its implementations the power Zoom in on the entire game map, to see everything at once. But apparently it became so well known that it entered Nintendo's radar, who issued a withdrawal order for the port.

As we told you previously, this PC version of the classic Game Color The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX, released in 1998, includes HD images, at 120 fps and with widescreen support. The version was called Link's Awakening DX HD, and as Digital Foundry's John Linneman noted, it also allowed players to zoom out and see the entire island of Koholint at a glance. But like everything good and free, especially if it is based on something from Nintendo, it did not last long, since it has been discontinued at the request of the industry giant.

Due to this request from the Big N, now, if we try to access the Link's Awakening port page for PC on Itch, we find Nintendo's withdrawal notice, issued by a legal representative. The “Link's Awakening DX HD Takedown Notice” provides this representative's notice, which reads: “It has come to our attention that the following game, (Link's Awakening DX HD), offered on Itch.io infringes and makes a unauthorized use of Nintendo copyright in the video game The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening”.

“Act quickly to remove the download page and information for the infringing game. I have a good faith belief that the material is not authorized by the intellectual property owner, its agent or the law,” says the Nintendo spokesperson.

Something that, as many will know, is common on the part of the company, since it is known for requesting the deletion of games created by fans, based on its franchises, as well as other similar software. The best example of this is what happened this year, when Nintendo forced Valve to remove a Wii and GameCube emulator from Steam, alleging violation of the company's intellectual property rights.

