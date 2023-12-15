It is a secret to no one that Nintendo protects its intellectual properties with an iron fist. That often results in fan-made games being removed for copyright infringement or, in the most extreme cases, lawsuits. Well, an ambitious port of a classic The Legend of Zelda title was the most recent to disappear.

The user “linksawakeningdxhd” made and uploaded a PC version of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX, the Nintendo video game that debuted in 1998 for him Game Boy Color. It was available for free through the itch.io site, and was more than just a port because it introduced very interesting improvements.

This unofficial version of the classic featured HD graphicsran to 120 fps and had widescreen support. It was even possible to see in real time the entire isla Koholint and its inhabitants, which included enemies and NPCs. As expected, the big N once again demonstrated its legal force and put an end to this project.

Related video: Nintendo ruins gaming

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX HD disappears because of Nintendo

Shortly after the release of this game, Nintendo found out and took action on the matter. It was quickly removed from itch.io over a copyright claim, so if we try to access the website we will find a message from a legal representative of the company.

“We became aware that the following game, (Link's Awakening DX HD), offered on itch.io, infringes and makes unauthorized use of Nintendo's copyright (…) Please act promptly to remove the download page and information of the infringing title. I have a good faith belief that the material is not authorized by the intellectual property owner, its agent, or the law. “The information provided in the notice is accurate and I swear under penalty of perjury that I am authorized to file the complaint on behalf of the intellectual property owner,” the statement reads.

Link's Awakening DX HD was a very interesting project that was short-lived

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX HD joins the extensive list of games and products made by fans or third parties that were removed due to Nintendo's intervention. At the beginning of this year, the Japanese company banned emulators that allowed you to enjoy Wii and GameCube titles on PC.

But tell us, what do you think of these measures? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to The Legend of Zelda.

Related video: A crisis is coming and Nintendo knows it

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente