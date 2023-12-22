The best family game of 2023 (according to The Game Awards) once again dominates weekly sales in Japan, in a top 10 dominated by Nintendo Switch titles.

Life goes on the same in Japan. We are not surprised, although it is true that the situation is quite different from that of most European countries. PS5 is the best-selling console of the year 2023but in Japan that honor belongs to Nintendo Switch.

The hybrid console sells like hot cakes in the country of the rising sun, and its video games occupy the rankings shared by Famitsu (via Gematsu in the West) every week.

This is again reflected in last week's top, which includes December 11 to 17. Super Mario Bros. Wonder becomes strong at number 1 in the ranking.

At the hardware level, Nintendo Switch repeats as best-selling consolewith more than twice as many units sold as PlayStation 5, as Xbox tries to inch its way into third place.

We review the most notable data from last week's Japanese sales ranking, with another small surprise related to Nintendo Switch exclusives.

''Wonderful'' Mario in Japan

The best-selling game of the week is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, one of the most powerful Switch exclusives, which has placed 94,682 units in the last days.

In less than two months, Super Mario Bros. Wonder It has already accumulated more than 1.32 million copies sold in Japan. It is practically a quarter of its total sales worldwide.

In second position, Momotaro Dentetsu World It easily surpasses half a million copies, after selling 62,617 units last week.

Closing the podium is Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, the new installment of Square Enix's Pokémon-style role-playing saga. It has sold just over 35,000 copies, and It has a total of 433,442 games sold in a few weeks.

There is not much new in the rest of the ranking. Games like Super Mario RPG Remake, Minecraft, WarioWare: Move It, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continue to be great successes.

On the occasion of the launch of The Indigo Disc, the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple bundles with The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (composed of the two DLCs) They enter tenth position, after selling more than 13,000 copies. And remember that an epilogue is still missing for 2024.

Nintendo Switch repeats like best selling consoleafter placing 94,643 units. PlayStation 5 is in second position, after selling more than 42,000 units. Xbox Series X|S have sold 1,479 consoles, less than PlayStation 4 on this occasion.

What dou you think about him Japan sales ranking? It seems quite obvious that Nintendo has dominance of the market, and in 2023 they have reigned for most months, with some exceptions ruled by PS5 at the beginning of the year.