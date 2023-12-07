Just a few weeks ago, Nintendo announced the return of its annual Nintendo Live event, which allows the company’s fan community to coexist and live a pleasant experience with various activities related to its franchises. Unfortunately, the event has just been canceled due to possible attacks.

This was announced by Nintendo through an official statement on December 7 and also confirmed that will postpone several esports events of its games.

Nintendo canceled tournaments for its games

According to the Japanese company, its employees have been receiving “persistent threats“and mentioned that recently they have spread even to staff and spectators to the finals of the next Splatoon 3 tournament, which would take place in the Ota City General Gymnasiumin Tokyo, Japan, on December 16 and 17.

As a consequence and taking into account security as its main priority, Nintendo chose to postpone the event.

Many families attend Nintendo Live year after year

Why will Nintendo Live 2024 be cancelled?

Unfortunately the effects did not stop there, since Nintendo confirmed that it would also postpone the Splatoon 3 world tournamentscheduled for 2024, as well as a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe competition and tournament that would be held as part of the Nintendo Live 2024 TOYKO; of ticket sales were suspended.

The worst news is that Nintendo decided cancel completely Nintendo Live 2024 TOKYO, which would take place in the next January 20 and 21, 2024 at Tokyo Big Sight, as the company is not in a position to guarantee the safety of attendees and staff involved in the event.

This annual event offers concerts, demos of upcoming Nintendo Switch games, and more activities that attendees could participate in.

Regarding the Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe esports events, the company anticipated that it will offer more details about the events and their new date later.

