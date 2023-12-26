New users on Wii U and Nintendo 3DS can no longer play online: Nintendo appears to have accelerated the closure of servers on Wii U and 3DS for new accounts.

This Christmas, Santa Claus may have left you a new Nintendo Switch under the Christmas tree, but there are still users who, in 2023, are releasing one Nintendo 3DS o on Wii U and have created an account for it.

These users may have discovered that, sooner than expected, the online services for this console are no longer working, and they can no longer play Wii U and 3DS online.

This was discovered by user Pretendo on his blog, where he explains why new users created for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U can no longer play online, even though the servers are still open (via Nintendo Life).

New players trying to play will receive error codes “Error code 106-0303” on Wii U and “Error Code 006-0303” on 3DS. Apparently new accounts are no longer syncing with the servers.

A prelude to what is going to happen in a few months: in April 2024all 3DS and Wii U online services will be closed. No one will be able to play things like Splatoon, Super Mario Maker, Animal Crossing New Leaf or Super Smash Bros. for Wii U online.

Nintendo to close Wii U and 3DS servers in April 2024

The April 2024 server shutdown will include online play, online rankings, and data distribution.” This comes a year after the Wii U and 3DS digital stores were closed, condemning many games to disappearance.

Already then they announced that “please keep in mind that if for any reason the continuity of services is difficult, we may have to interrupt them earlier than planned.”

The only services that will continue to be available are ability to redownload games that you have already purchased, as is currently the case despite the closure of the eShop. The Pokémon Bank will also operate for an indefinite period of time.

Other interesting articles:

Nintendo sold a Wii U in September 2023, the first since May 2022

And also

Discover more about Javier Escribano, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more