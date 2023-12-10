The Legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo’s most beloved franchises. And now we know the answer to the franchise’s biggest mystery… and its future.

Nintendo has answered the biggest mystery in Zelda history. For years, fans of the fantasy franchise have longed to see the princess of Hyrule as a playable character in games. Despite being a crucial aspect in the series, she has always remained in a secondary role compared to Link, the main hero.

Eiji Aonuma, producer of The Legend of Zelda franchise, addressed this issue in an interview with IGN. The executive admitted that, although the princess has always been involved in the games and has a special relationship with Link, the possibility of her being playable is something that is being considered for the future. This is Nintendo’s biggest mystery, and it has already been answered. Basically, sooner or later we will end up playing as the princess of Hyrule. It’s just a matter of time.

A logical change that has already been ventured

Aonuma also talked about the dynamic between Link and Zelda. And he pointed out that, Although the name of the saga is The Legend of Zelda, the main character has always been Link. However, he left open the possibility of a change at Nintendo, admitting that the evolution of the princess’s role in the franchise has been notable.

From her initial role as a “damsel in distress” in the original The Legend of Zelda game to his most active and complex participation in the narrative, Nintendo’s princess has been gaining more prominence throughout the games. Her most notable transformation came in Ocarina of Time, where she adopts the secret identity of Sheik to help Link on his adventure.

The future of the saga is in the hands of the princess of Hyrule

Although it has not been playable in the main games of the Nintendo saga, Zelda has had playable roles in spin-off titles such as Hyrule Warriors and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity., in addition to his participation in Super Smash Bros. Melee and other fighting games from the Japanese company. These appearances of her as a playable character have been a point of satisfaction for fans, but the expectation and desire persist to see Zelda as a central character in the main series.

The Nintendo producer recognizes fan interest and the evolution of Zelda in the saga, which has fueled speculation and hope that she may at some point be playable in a main game in the series. For now, mentions of the princess in other games and her growing importance in the narrative could be a hint toward a future where she is given a more prominent role. Something that Nintendo could consider to the satisfaction of its followers.

