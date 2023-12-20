Nintendo announces a surprise epilogue for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, which is part of the DLC after the Indigo Disk.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has just received the second DLC, The Indigo Disc, which is part of the story The hidden treasure of Area Zerocompleted with The Turquoise Mask which was released in October.

If you have already finished the story of the second DLC (which is much longer than the first) you can still wait for an epilogue, which will be released January 11, 2024.

Pokémon and Nintendo have announced that this extra epilogue for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple with a short trailer, which again shows our friends from PaldeaMencía, Damián and Noa, in the Noroteo region (that of the first DLC, The Turquoise Mask).

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple will close a highly recommended DLC for Pokémon experts

To play this epilogue, which was not previously announced, you must first complete a Pokémon Scarlet and Purple event that occurs after the main story, but also complete the main story of The Indigo Disk and The Turquoise Mask.

Therefore, if you do not have the Expansion Pass (34.99 euros) you will not be able to see this epilogue. But it is one of the most recommended games to play this Christmas, especially if you are a Pokémon veteran, since Indigo Disk is much more challenging than the base game.

Not only that, the DLC also includes the ability to capture the starter Pokémon from all previous Pokémon games, as well as other surprises that Pokémon fans have loved…

Here you can see other guides Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Indigo Dischow to unlock the starter Pokémon from other generations, how to get the 25 legendaries and all the special evolutions like Hydrapple.

And if you have Pokémon Scarlet and Purple resumed For the arrival of the DLC, we explain how to connect Switch to Pokémon GO to capture Gimmighoul, how to get Zorua from Hisui and how to get all the original Vivillon patterns.

